VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.46 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) will announce sales of $165.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for VSE’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $173.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $161.28 million. VSE reported sales of $168.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that VSE will report full-year sales of $695.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $682.30 million to $716.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $795.85 million, with estimates ranging from $770.70 million to $842.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover VSE.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $164.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.58 million. VSE had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 6.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of VSE from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in VSE during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in VSE during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in VSE by 166.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 32,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in VSE during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Juniper Investment Company LLC grew its position in VSE by 702.2% during the first quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC now owns 75,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 65,854 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VSEC opened at $50.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.90. The firm has a market cap of $644.98 million, a PE ratio of -141.03 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 0.93. VSE has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $51.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.69%.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

