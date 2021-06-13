vSlice (VSL) Price Hits $0.0016 on Top Exchanges

vSlice (CURRENCY:VSL) traded down 78.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One vSlice coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, vSlice has traded down 39.2% against the US dollar. vSlice has a market cap of $52,033.13 and $15.00 worth of vSlice was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00059997 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00022553 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.16 or 0.00806974 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,157.47 or 0.08110522 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00084469 BTC.

About vSlice

vSlice is a coin. vSlice’s total supply is 33,390,496 coins. The Reddit community for vSlice is /r/vDice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . vSlice’s official Twitter account is @vSliceCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for vSlice is medium.com/@vdiceio . The official website for vSlice is www.vslice.io

According to CryptoCompare, “vSlice is a token issued on the Ethereum blockchain. It represents a piece in the ownership of the vDice gambling dapp and its revenue. This token will issue dividends produced by the gambling fees charged on vDice, which is a fully decentralized version of SatoshiDICE for Ether betting. “

Buying and Selling vSlice

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as vSlice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire vSlice should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase vSlice using one of the exchanges listed above.

