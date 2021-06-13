Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) 1-Day Volume Hits $438,007.00

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can currently be purchased for $1.56 or 0.00003995 BTC on major exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $27.40 million and approximately $438,007.00 worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 25.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00060193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003763 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00022574 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.03 or 0.00806921 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,172.38 or 0.08125740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00084246 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,567,650 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Trading

