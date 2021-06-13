W Green Pay Achieves Market Cap of $122,830.56 (WGP)

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. W Green Pay has a market cap of $122,830.56 and $11,495.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One W Green Pay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, W Green Pay has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00059891 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003680 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00022372 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $311.72 or 0.00801383 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,136.22 or 0.08062668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00084282 BTC.

About W Green Pay

W Green Pay (WGP) is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. The official message board for W Green Pay is medium.com/wgreenpay . The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for W Green Pay is wpay.sg . W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @WGreenPay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

