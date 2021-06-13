W Green Pay Trading 7.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (WGP)

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. W Green Pay has a market cap of $122,987.91 and $8,605.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, W Green Pay has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. One W Green Pay coin can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00058402 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003789 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00022593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $283.80 or 0.00791137 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,936.68 or 0.08186490 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00085720 BTC.

W Green Pay Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

W Green Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire W Green Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase W Green Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

