W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Bellevue Asset Management LLC

Bellevue Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 53.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the period. W. R. Berkley accounts for about 0.7% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1,485.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 240.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 6,487.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

WRB has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

WRB opened at $75.95 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $54.45 and a twelve month high of $82.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

