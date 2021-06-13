Wagerr (WGR) Hits Market Cap of $9.01 Million

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 13th. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $9.01 million and $11,767.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wagerr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0415 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wagerr alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00008025 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00012227 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.50 or 0.00496502 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr (WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 219,485,885 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.