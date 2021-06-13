Wagerr (WGR) Price Tops $0.0425 on Exchanges

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 13th. One Wagerr coin can now be purchased for $0.0425 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $9.22 million and approximately $3,792.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wagerr has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00009091 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003815 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00011783 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.19 or 0.00499163 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr (WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 219,415,434 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

