Waletoken Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (WTN)

Waletoken (CURRENCY:WTN) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Waletoken has a total market cap of $100,371.37 and approximately $4.00 worth of Waletoken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waletoken coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Waletoken has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00056809 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.15 or 0.00164679 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.07 or 0.00187587 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $439.80 or 0.01129060 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,786.49 or 0.99573422 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Waletoken Coin Profile

Waletoken’s total supply is 19,918,713,667 coins. Waletoken’s official Twitter account is @waletokenpro and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waletoken’s official website is waletoken.com

Waletoken Coin Trading

