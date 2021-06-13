Wall Street Games (WSG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $261,425.00

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Wall Street Games has a total market cap of $4.23 million and $261,425.00 worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wall Street Games coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002669 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00056834 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.62 or 0.00174911 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.32 or 0.00192777 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.84 or 0.01137791 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,439.01 or 0.99799131 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Wall Street Games

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 997,821,336,590,472 coins and its circulating supply is 134,571,336,590,472 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

