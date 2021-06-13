Waltonchain (WTC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5.50 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Waltonchain coin can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001891 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $53.56 million and approximately $5.50 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,379.45 or 0.06479944 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.68 or 0.00151624 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain (WTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 82,872,143 coins and its circulating supply is 77,151,111 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

