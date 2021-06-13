Wanchain Market Cap Tops $126.37 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for $0.75 or 0.00001922 BTC on popular exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $126.37 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00037321 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.49 or 0.00219825 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00008014 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00033768 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00009751 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,321.19 or 0.03397390 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

