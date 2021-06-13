WandX (WAND) Market Cap Hits $327,054.65

WandX (CURRENCY:WAND) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 13th. WandX has a market cap of $327,054.65 and approximately $70.00 worth of WandX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WandX coin can currently be bought for $0.0267 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WandX has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WandX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00059105 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003703 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00022098 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.70 or 0.00796216 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,043.77 or 0.08113612 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00084972 BTC.

WandX Coin Profile

WAND is a coin. WandX’s total supply is 16,013,284 coins and its circulating supply is 12,244,135 coins. WandX’s official website is www.wandx.co . The Reddit community for WandX is https://reddit.com/r/wandX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WandX’s official Twitter account is @WandXDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WandX is a decentralized platform on the Ethereum blockchain which enables users to create, trade, and settle any financial instrument on crypto-assets. Using the Wand Token, users can invest in ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds), buy cryptocurrency futures, and trade in illiquid assets through a portfolio of assets. “

WandX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WandX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WandX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WandX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WandX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WandX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.