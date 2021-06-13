Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 104,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,848 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.17% of Waters worth $29,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its position in shares of Waters by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 14,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Waters by 1.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in shares of Waters by 2.8% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

WAT stock opened at $336.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.25. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $171.38 and a 12 month high of $336.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.31.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The company had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.56.

In other news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

