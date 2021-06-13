Waterside Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:WSCC) Short Interest Update

Waterside Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:WSCC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

WSCC opened at $0.41 on Friday. Waterside Capital has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23.

Waterside Capital Company Profile

Waterside Capital Corporation is no longer investing. It is a venture capital, and private equity firm specializing in investments in mezzanine debt for growth expansion; management buyouts; recapitalizations; leveraged buyouts; acquisitions; and working capital. The firm also provides bridge financing.

