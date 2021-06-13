Waves Enterprise Market Cap Hits $16.23 Million (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Waves Enterprise has a market cap of $16.23 million and $597,966.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded down 15.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00056721 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.15 or 0.00169133 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.75 or 0.00192169 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $433.22 or 0.01160240 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,429.00 or 1.00240835 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

