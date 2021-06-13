Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $177.53 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $98.41 and a one year high of $182.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.19. The stock has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.29.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

