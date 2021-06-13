Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Short Interest Up 131.2% in May

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 96,400 shares, a growth of 131.2% from the May 13th total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 681,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS WMLLF opened at $0.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.84 million, a PE ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.44. Wealth Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.27.

Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. It primarily holds interest in the Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

