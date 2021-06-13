WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Stock Position Cut by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45,787 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.11% of WEC Energy Group worth $31,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

WEC stock opened at $92.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $106.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.14.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.50%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WEC. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.88.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,827.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 25 shares of company stock valued at $2,381 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

