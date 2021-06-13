WeedMD Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDDMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WeedMD Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDDMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

WDDMF stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25. WeedMD has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $1.00.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on WeedMD in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.60 target price on the stock.

WeedMD Inc produces, distributes, and sells medical-grade cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis, cannabis plants and seeds, cannabis oil, edibles, extracts and topicals, and others, as well as cannabis flower products. The company sells its products directly to medical patients and strategic relationships across the seniors' market, as well as through supply agreements with Shoppers Drug Mart and six provincial distribution agencies under the Color Cannabis, Saturday, Starseed, and WeedMD brand names.

