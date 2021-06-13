Weik Capital Management Buys 430 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Weik Capital Management lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $1,616,206,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,534,826,000 after purchasing an additional 714,829 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in McDonald’s by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $219,448,000 after purchasing an additional 557,891 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $326,661,000 after purchasing an additional 404,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,236,427,000 after purchasing an additional 401,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.80.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $236.93 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $178.88 and a 52-week high of $238.18. The company has a market capitalization of $176.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.77.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

