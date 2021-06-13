Weik Capital Management Grows Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Weik Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $4,710,000. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.4% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 63,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares in the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.9% during the first quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 117,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after buying an additional 12,490 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,514,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,030,000 after buying an additional 250,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $95.03 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $92.42 and a 52 week high of $97.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.