Weik Capital Management Has $1.54 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Weik Capital Management lessened its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,051 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Newport Trust Co grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,606,874,000 after buying an additional 14,409,687 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,113,339,000 after buying an additional 607,992 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,607,282,000 after buying an additional 1,673,366 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after buying an additional 2,629,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,562,147 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $976,576,000 after buying an additional 331,409 shares during the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BA stock opened at $247.28 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $144.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.36.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.70) EPS. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.35.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

