Weik Capital Management Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Weik Capital Management raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $103.40 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $103.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.16.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

