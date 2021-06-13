Weik Capital Management Increases Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Weik Capital Management grew its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,935 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 1.1% of Weik Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1,791.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014,302 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 357.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 34.8% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,948,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.80, for a total transaction of $84,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,078,352. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,031,403 shares of company stock valued at $632,050,379 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $331.26 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.11 and a 52 week high of $338.30. The stock has a market cap of $939.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.37.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Citigroup cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.93.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

