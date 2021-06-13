Weik Capital Management Purchases 3,010 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Weik Capital Management increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,340 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 2.4% of Weik Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Walmart by 0.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,946 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 0.5% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,963 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

NYSE WMT opened at $140.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.01 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $1,391,933.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total transaction of $220,488,338.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,120,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,301,952 shares of company stock worth $1,731,611,404 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

