Weik Capital Management Takes $1 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Weik Capital Management bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT opened at $387.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $402.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $385.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $414.75.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

