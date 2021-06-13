Weik Capital Management Trims Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Weik Capital Management trimmed its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 2,375.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 17,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after acquiring an additional 16,416 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Pool by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 322,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,182,000 after buying an additional 7,195 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Pool by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,811,000 after buying an additional 7,068 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Pool by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 92,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,439,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Pool by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,772,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on POOL. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $436.29.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $431.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $244.91 and a 52 week high of $449.44. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $415.42.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 71.77%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total value of $5,164,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,865,533.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total transaction of $7,324,789.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,120,444.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,757,571. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

