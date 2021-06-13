WePower 24-Hour Volume Tops $86,133.00 (WPR)

WePower (CURRENCY:WPR) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 13th. Over the last week, WePower has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. One WePower coin can now be bought for $0.0169 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. WePower has a total market capitalization of $11.65 million and approximately $86,133.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00058436 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00022689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $286.44 or 0.00796111 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,971.74 or 0.08259415 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00085719 BTC.

About WePower

WePower (CRYPTO:WPR) is a coin. It launched on January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,788,616 coins. WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WePower is wepower.network

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

Buying and Selling WePower

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WePower directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WePower should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WePower using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

