Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,988 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of Werner Enterprises worth $9,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WERN. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 4,971.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 70.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WERN. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $45.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $616.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 15.44%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

