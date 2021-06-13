Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $16,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $229,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 96.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 147,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,897,000 after purchasing an additional 72,398 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $374,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 80.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at $321,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $97.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.59. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $30.34 and a 52 week high of $109.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 44.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WAL shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.77.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Bryan K. Segedi purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,112.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $1,081,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

