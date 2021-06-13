Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, an increase of 177.5% from the May 13th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

MHF stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.92.

Get Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.0218 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MHF. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 481,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 31,207 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 137,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 24,723 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. 12.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.