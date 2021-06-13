Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,282,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 418,148 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.37% of Weyerhaeuser worth $366,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

In other news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $617,361.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Nancy S. Loewe bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.56 per share, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,537.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WY opened at $35.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $20.77 and a 12 month high of $41.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.86.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

