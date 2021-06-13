Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 160.0% from the May 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WARFY opened at $7.23 on Friday. Wharf has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $7.29.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wharf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Founded in 1886 with Hong Kong as its base, The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (Stock code: 0004) is the 17th company incorporated in Hong Kong and a premier company with a long history. As one of the 30 constituent stocks in the original Hang Seng Index since more than 50 years ago, Wharf is among the top local blue chips that is most actively traded and widely held.

