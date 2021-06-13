White Pine Capital LLC Acquires 1,300 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of White Pine Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LQD. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 652.9% in the 4th quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 1,303,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,066,000 after buying an additional 1,130,463 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,596,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,028,385,000 after buying an additional 854,403 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 541.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 750,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,663,000 after purchasing an additional 633,433 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,111,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $794,748,000 after purchasing an additional 361,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,599,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,219,000 after purchasing an additional 291,574 shares during the last quarter.

LQD stock opened at $133.67 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $127.91 and a 52-week high of $139.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.35.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

