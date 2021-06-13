White Pine Capital LLC Acquires 26,354 Shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,148 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,354 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Kearny Financial worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Kearny Financial in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,437 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,558 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNY opened at $12.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $13.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.78.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.80 million. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 5.67%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.07%.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

