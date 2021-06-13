White Pine Capital LLC Acquires 33,970 Shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS)

White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,970 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC owned 0.42% of Regis worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RGS. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regis by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 551,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Regis by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Regis by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Regis during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Regis by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 52,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Regis stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.58. Regis Co. has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $14.39.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.68). Regis had a negative net margin of 40.56% and a negative return on equity of 142.80%. The firm had revenue of $100.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Regis Co. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Regis

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

