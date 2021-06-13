White Pine Capital LLC Acquires 90,180 Shares of EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO)

White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,678 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,180 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC owned 0.88% of EXFO worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in EXFO during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in EXFO by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in EXFO by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 11,747 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in EXFO during the 4th quarter valued at $613,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in EXFO during the 1st quarter valued at $3,996,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXFO opened at $5.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $340.10 million, a P/E ratio of 74.25 and a beta of 1.33. EXFO Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.15.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $69.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.95 million. EXFO had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 0.24%. As a group, analysts predict that EXFO Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXFO. National Bankshares lowered shares of EXFO from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of EXFO from $4.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of EXFO from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of EXFO in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EXFO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.79.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

