White Pine Capital LLC Buys 2,972 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 326.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYD opened at $42.33 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $42.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.75.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.