White Pine Capital LLC Buys 891 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $127.67 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $121.51 and a 1-year high of $128.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.97.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

