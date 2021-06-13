White Pine Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG)

White Pine Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 534,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,281 shares during the quarter. Orbital Energy Group makes up 1.0% of White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. White Pine Capital LLC owned 1.15% of Orbital Energy Group worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Orbital Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Orbital Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Orbital Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its stake in Orbital Energy Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 175,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Orbital Energy Group by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 102,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 28,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Orbital Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Orbital Energy Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:OEG opened at $4.96 on Friday. Orbital Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.24.

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.25). Orbital Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 122.44% and a negative net margin of 90.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Orbital Energy Group, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orbital Energy Group Profile

Orbital Energy Group, Inc provides electric power and solar infrastructure, and integrated energy infrastructure solutions and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides engineering, procurement, and construction services that support the development of renewable energy generation focused on utility-scale solar construction; and designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities, as well as offers emergency restoration services, including the repair of infrastructure damaged by inclement weather.

