White Pine Capital LLC Grows Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. White Pine Capital LLC owned 0.06% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $14,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.79. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $54.30 and a 12 month high of $55.30.

