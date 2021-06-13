White Pine Capital LLC Grows Position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF)

White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 179.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period.

EPRF stock opened at $24.45 on Friday. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $22.49 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.34.

