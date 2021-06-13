White Pine Capital LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

White Pine Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 36.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,150 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 60.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APPS stock opened at $73.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.38. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $95.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.10 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 66.47% and a net margin of 17.50%. Digital Turbine’s quarterly revenue was up 141.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

APPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.44.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

