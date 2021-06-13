White Pine Capital LLC Has $1.44 Million Holdings in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE)

White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 34,919 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC owned 0.51% of CECO Environmental worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CECO Environmental by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,488,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,731,000 after acquiring an additional 65,581 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,486,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in CECO Environmental by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 398,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,815 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CECO Environmental by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 293,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 123,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 30,981 shares during the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CECE. Zacks Investment Research cut CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ CECE opened at $8.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $295.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.77. CECO Environmental Corp. has a one year low of $5.82 and a one year high of $9.47.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). CECO Environmental had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $71.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other niche markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

