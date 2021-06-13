White Pine Capital LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,663,000 after acquiring an additional 22,489 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 53,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $126.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.85. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $87.56 and a 52-week high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.