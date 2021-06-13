White Pine Capital LLC Has $1.93 Million Holdings in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)

White Pine Capital LLC lessened its position in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,636 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC owned approximately 0.36% of iCAD worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICAD. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in iCAD during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iCAD by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of iCAD by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iCAD by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. 50.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICAD opened at $18.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a market cap of $459.45 million, a P/E ratio of -55.76 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.42. iCAD, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $21.44.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 21.51% and a negative net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 million. On average, research analysts predict that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ICAD shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of iCAD in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on iCAD in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on iCAD in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on iCAD from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. iCAD has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

