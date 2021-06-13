White Pine Capital LLC Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

White Pine Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 74,990 shares during the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels makes up about 0.8% of White Pine Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. White Pine Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 78.2% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNE opened at $10.80 on Friday. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $19.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $77.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLNE. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

In other news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 749,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $7,775,560.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 500,000 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $4,030,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,607,451 shares of company stock valued at $24,223,866. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

