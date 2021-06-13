White Pine Capital LLC Has $4.46 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

White Pine Capital LLC lessened its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,515 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. Target comprises about 1.4% of White Pine Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Target by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 278,717 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,202,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Target by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 2,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. 78.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,218 shares of company stock worth $9,483,744 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TGT stock opened at $232.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $114.81 and a 12 month high of $236.80. The company has a market cap of $115.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Target’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.06.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.