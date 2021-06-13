White Pine Capital LLC Increases Stake in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Napco Security Technologies worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 496.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 810,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,247,000 after acquiring an additional 674,354 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $8,087,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $4,326,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 115.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after buying an additional 123,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 954,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,235,000 after buying an additional 100,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

NSSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $102,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 199,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,520,376.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Donna Anne Soloway sold 29,360 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $934,822.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,955 shares of company stock worth $2,054,856. 35.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NSSC opened at $34.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.22 million, a P/E ratio of 62.87 and a beta of 1.39. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.84 and a 12-month high of $37.41.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $28.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.35 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

